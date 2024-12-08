The Best Store-Bought Tortilla Chips To Pick Up For Taco Night

Unlike salsa or guacamole, you may not think that there's much variation across tortilla chip brands. Apart from slight differences in shape, how different can fried (or baked) pieces of lightly salted corn tortilla really be? In reality, not very. In fact, when Chowhound food writer Lauren Bair taste tested and ranked 14 store-bought tortilla chip brands, she discovered that the top five options were all absolutely worthy of taco night. Still, the gap lengthened considerably between the top contenders and those that dropped toward the bottom.

Whether she's telling you which brand of Buffalo sauce should coat your wild wings or which bottle of wine to order at Olive Garden, Bair is no stranger to addressing all your party-having needs. She applied her same exacting standards in her tortilla chip rankings, evaluating each brand based on its structure and seasoning. She opted for plain, salted corn (or mostly corn) tortilla chips, and ate each chip on its own and with a dab of guacamole.

At the end of the day, although many chips were winners, one brand stood at the top of the podium: Juantonio's Gluten-Free Tortilla Chips. Although it may sound like a health food, this product took the top spot thanks to its hearty crunch, light seasoning, and impressive resistance to a heavy dip.