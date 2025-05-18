This Is How Fast Food Chains Make Your Order So Suspiciously Fast

Ever wonder how fast food chains make food so fast? You pull up, order a burger, and your food's ready before you've even scrolled halfway through your feed. It's not just luck or microwave magic when it comes to turnaround time at fast food restaurants. Actually, behind the scenes, there's an entire system built for speed, and it goes way beyond the kitchen. The efficiency behind fast food preparation traces back to the 1940s in California. Car culture was booming and drive-in restaurants were all the rage, but even drive-ins weren't fast like they are today. Food still came out slowly, and it wasn't always hot.

That all changed when Richard and Maurice McDonald reimagined their barbecue spot into somewhat of a factory. Their Speedee Service System broke down fast food preparation into small, repetitive tasks. This assembly line model continues to thrive. In most fast food restaurants today, you'll find different workers flipping burgers, adding condiments, or frying potatoes repetitively. This division of labor rejects slow prep in favor of speed. Additionally, much of the food served at fast food chains is actually pre-cooked and frozen at central factories, then shipped to individual restaurants in bulk. This explains why flavor is consistent across different branches of the same restaurant chain — except for fast food soda, which always tastes different. Staff simply reheat and assemble your order according to the standard process (and perhaps your customization requests).