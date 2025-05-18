How Long You Should Let Tuna Steaks Sit Out Before Cooking

It's often said that before cooking a steak, you should leave it out until it comes up to room temperature (or, around 68 to 72 degrees Fahrenheit). Proponents of this idea state that it helps the meat retain juiciness and cook more evenly. When cold protein hits a hot pan, it has a tendency to seize up, the muscle fibers contracting. While this isn't the only contributor to a tough texture, it could result in a chewier outcome in some parts of the meat.

The same rule applies for tuna (and most other fish), Mikaela Reuben explained. "Most fish benefit from resting at room temperature for 15 to 30 minutes before cooking ... " she told us. "This helps promote even cooking by reducing the temperature difference between the center and the surface."

According to Reuben, how long you leave your fish out to temper really depends on the thickness of the piece of fish in question. "For thicker cuts like tuna, salmon, or whole fish, aim for the upper end of that range. For thin filets like flounder, sole, or tilapia, 15 minutes is usually enough." However, it's important to take into consideration things like the weather and ambient temperature of the kitchen — if it's scorching, your fish will likely go bad much faster. For the best food safety practices, Reuben recommends keeping the tempering time on the short end of the range if you're in a particularly warm or humid kitchen. By following these tips for how to treat your fish before cooking, you'll be on your way to delicious, homemade tuna steaks that are juicy, tender, and perfectly safe to eat.