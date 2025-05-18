Despite 'Thinking Outside The Bun,' Taco Bell Used To Have A Burger On Its Menu

When we think of Taco Bell, we think of Crunchwrap Supremes and the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, which we consider the best Taco Bell item of all. However, Taco Bell's original menu featured an entirely different type of fast food. Before it became the Mexican-inspired fast food giant it is today, Taco Bell was like any other fast food joint during the 1960s: trying to make it big by selling hamburgers.

Known as the Bell Beefer, this burger was one of the original five items on Taco Bell's first menu. It featured ground beef seasoned with taco seasoning, shredded lettuce, diced onions, and a mildly spicy red sauce. The Bell Beefer most closely resembled a sloppy joe in appearance and texture, while its flavor profile drew from the same spices that would eventually differentiate Taco Bell from its competitors down the line.

The burger actually stayed on the menu for several decades, even after Taco Bell started making major shifts toward becoming the chain we know it as today. The Bell Beefer was eventually laid to rest in the '90s, probably due to poor sales. Today, Taco Bell's take on a fast food burger is sadly forgotten by many, making it just another one of the secrets most people don't know about Taco Bell.