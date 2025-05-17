Which Wine Pairs Best With Lamb?

Roast lamb skewered with rosemary and garlic washed back by half a bottle of wine is a lunchtime luxury. Pair this with springtime sunshine and good company and you've got a strong contender for the perfect Sunday. But the wine? That's where the magic, or mismatch, can happen.

Helena Nicklin, drinks writer, broadcaster, and founder of HelenaSips Wine Academy, says your wine pick is crucial to making the most of lamb's rich, savory character: "Lamb has a couple of classic wine pairings — both red. The most famous is Rioja, with its concentrated, vanilla-scented dark berry notes, which love roast or grilled lamb." Lamb chops, known as Chuletillas de Cordero al sarmiento, are actually a Riojan specialty that are grilled over wine shoots gathered from the region's ample vineyards during winter, with the saltiness of the lamb balancing the tipple's heavy mouthfeel.

If you're opting for a lighter lamb dish, such as grilled lamb salad, Nicklin says "pinot noir is another classic pairing." This all comes down to its earthiness and bright red fruit notes, which provide a foil for the lamb's umami richness. But not all pinots are equal here; Nicklin's advice is to go for bottles from New Zealand, Chile, or California, which can "stand up to stronger flavors, like a tart berry sauce." Avoid overly perfumed or oaky versions, which can clash with lamb's aromatic nature.