Mongolian Lamb Sauce Needs One Ingredient To Taste Just Right

A slice of lamb that soaks up the sauce and lingers on the tongue a little while is pretty hard to beat. While it is super important to perfect your lamb recipes to a tee and find the perfect sides to accompany your lamb dish, a sauceless lamb dish is an unhappy one. Mongolian lamb especially is a testament to the power of good sauce. As a Chinese-Australian go-to takeaway dish, it is sometimes called "sizzling" Mongolian lamb, which is why the extra drip of sauce is the final touch that shouldn't be skipped. While there are several saucy options, dark soy sauce is the one that invites a noticeable boost in depth and creates a flavor profile that makes seconds and thirds inevitable.

Mongolian lamb is a stir-fry dish, which means that the speedy preparation and assortment of chopped up veggies, marinades, and sauces play a big role in the overall taste profile. Typically, the ingredients included in Mongolian lamb sauce include dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, hoisin, chili, cornstarch or cornflour, Chinese five spice powder, sesame oil, water, and Chinese cooking wine (or Mirin for an alcohol-free alternative). The role of dark soy sauce in the sauce is to add strong aromatics and rich color. The main difference between light soy sauce and dark soy sauce is the intensity, since dark soy sauce has fermented for a longer period of time. Excluding the dark soy sauce means your sauce will lack that distinct soy taste. On top of this, a key ingredient in the lamb marinade is also dark soy sauce, so the additional inclusion in the lamb sauce builds on that flavor, creating an even deeper taste.