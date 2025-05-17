Pound cake is pretty easy to make, but sometimes, you just want to spend a few extra dollars and get a sweet treat that's ready to eat. Fortunately, there are some delicious grocery store options out there if you're shopping around for a pound cake. Our ranking of 6 store-bought pound cakes from worst to best revealed one thing: If you want the best store-bought pound cake, you should pick yourself up one of Entenmann's all butter loaf cakes.

Entenmann's, a 127-year-old company founded in New York City, has a strong reputation on the supermarket bakery scene, and it didn't let us down with its pound cake either. Despite going by a different name, this butter loaf cake gives you everything you could want out of a great pound cake. The crumb is tight and relatively dry without leaving your mouth feeling like a desert. The cake itself is sweet, but not overly saccharine. Most importantly, you can taste the richness of the butter right alongside the sugar and vanilla. Since a traditional pound cake only has four ingredients (butter, flour, sugar, and eggs), the flavor profile isn't super complex. Entenmann's all butter loaf cake really nails the balance between simplicity and delicious, clean flavors that will satisfy your sweet tooth.