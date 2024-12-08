Don't Toss Your Stale Pound Cake, Make French Toast Instead

Next time you have a gathering, save your stale cake. You probably already know by now that bread that's gone hard can still be saved. Croutons, French onion soup, panzanella, and stuffing can all benefit from you forgetting about your freshly-purchased loaf for a few days. What you might not know, is that even stale pound cake that's lost some of its moisture can become (believe it or not) an even more delicious dessert.

While you might not need an excuse to eat cake for breakfast, pound cake French toast makes that mission extra easy. Typically, French toast is bread that is sliced, soaked in an egg mixture, and then pan-fried. Brioche, baguette, and challah all work well because they're heavy enough to withstand the coating and cooking process, while their center stays soft and fluffy, absorbing any syrup or topping added later. Many French toast recipes call for stale bread because it better absorbs the custard, while still maintaining its structure. A thick slice of day-old pound cake, with its hearty crust and tender center, makes for the perfect sweet subject to French toast.