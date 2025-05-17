The Right Wines To Pair With Charcuterie When You're Skipping The Meat And Cheese

There's no shortage of options for building a delightful charcuterie board without loading up on chevre and slices of Culatello. For example, colorful vegan boards are loaded with raw and cooked vegetables like asparagus and olives, cucumbers and carrots, nuts, hummus, and maybe even some nut-based cheese. They're garnished with rosemary and other fresh herbs and offer a completely different flavor profile than their meaty, cheesy counterparts. Because of that, of course, they need a totally different set of wines for pairing.

Charcuterie has the illusion of a choose-your-own adventure kind of edible experience. But anyone who's built a charcuterie board knows the whole thing is intentionally curated, from selecting the best board to choosing the right beverage. We got some exclusive tips on wine pairings for vegan charcuteries boards from Ricardo Cubias, Assistant General Manager and Level Three Sommelier at Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach.

Cubias suggests wines with lighter body and sweet or crisp notes to pair with vegan charcuterie to support the flavors and textures of all those vegetables, fruits, and nuts. He said: "Without butter, cheese or meat fats, you'll want wines with crisp acidity or a soft, fruit palate to keep things fresh and not heavy."