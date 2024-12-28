Take Your Charcuterie Boards Up A Notch With This Unique Meat

A well-crafted charcuterie board entices with both bold flavors and a vibrant visual appeal. As opposed to an antipasto, this style of appetizer is all about emphasizing cured meats. So, to craft a rendition that'll impress guests, reach for a unique cut. But navigating all the charcuterie meat possibilities can feel tricky. To help, Chowhound received exclusive advice from Dominick DiBartolomeo, the owner of The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills – who certainly knows his way around charcuterie meats.

His advice is to reach for Culatello, which he notes as one of his favorite cuts. This Italian pork product is made in Emilia-Romagna, the same region as the more famed prosciutto, and also comes with a Protected Designation of Origin. However, low-production volume combined with a recent introduction to the U.S have kept it out of the eye of consumers.

Nevertheless, Culatello's delicious appeal is immediate. Crafted with a production process including a garlic seasoning and intestinal casing all aged in a humid cellar, it's a cut with multilayered complexity. The pork product features earthy, funky flavors all accompanied with a melt-in-the-mouth consistency. In DiBartolomeo's words, the meat has a "certain sweetness and gaminess that I crave," — quite a glowing review from a charcuterie expert. So seek out the cut to discover its magic.