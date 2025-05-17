The College Town That's Home To 4 Restaurants From A James Beard Award-Winning Chef

Mississippi has been home to hidden foodie gems for years. You can find great eats seemingly any and everywhere, from chicken on a stick at a gas station to the Depression-era Mississippi Slugburger. Even celebrity chefs like Anthony Bourdain had a favorite Mississippi dish. So, for many it came as no surprise when James Beard award-winning chef John Currence started setting up shop in the state.

When John Currence decided to settle down in Oxford, Mississippi in 1992, he opened a restaurant there known as City Grocery. As time went on, he expanded the restaurant into City Grocery Restaurant Group, which has since become a culinary empire within the college town. Today, it consists of four restaurants: City Grocery, Big Bad Breakfast, Snackbar, and Bouré.

John Currence might've grown up in New Orleans, but now he's a Mississippi fixture thanks to his constantly growing kingdom of restaurants. At the heart of it all remains his love of food combined with his southern upbringing, which has been drawing hungry Oxford customers to his eateries for years.