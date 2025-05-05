Chicken On A Stick Is The Star At This Mississippi Gas Station

Oxford, Mississippi is famous for being the home of literary legend William Faulkner and the University of Mississippi, or Ole Miss as it's also known. But it has another claim to fame: chicken on a stick. It's been hailed by former Louisiana State University football coach Ed Orgeron and eulogized in poetry. And it can be found in a gas station. The 4 Corners Chevron has been around for more than 50 years, and has been serving college students and locals their signature kabob made of boneless fried chicken for around 30 of those years. The chicken and gas station are so entwined that the Chevron itself is often referred to as "Chicken on a Stick."

When you think of delicious culinary fare, especially in Oxford, which is known for its foodie culture, you probably don't think of gas stations. But sometimes they hold hidden delights within. For example, North Carolina's Island Burgers & Bites is home of some of the best burgers in that state. Similarly, 4 Corners Chevron's chicken on a stick has garnered a huge fan base. What other gas station chicken has inspired a poem? Someone penned the aptly titled "Ode to Chevron's Chicken on a Stick" on the oxfordmississippi.com site. It's not Keats or Shelley, but it gets the point across.