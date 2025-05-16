The Best Store-Bought Chocolate Ice Cream Isn't Available Everywhere, Sadly

When you're ranking ice cream, flavor, texture, creaminess, scoopability, and meltiness combine to create an unforgettable taste experience. The fat in the milk helps to deliver on this promise, making it taste rich and smooth. Sugar plays a big role, too, especially when it plays with the fat. The sugar gives ice cream its structure and prevents it from freezing too hard. We all know how delicious it is when sugar pairs with chocolate. According to our tasters, Umpqua Chocolate Ice Cream checks all the boxes, making it a very satisfying treat.

If you're in the mood for something other than chocolate, check out one of these brands to find the best tasting vanilla variety. If you're feeling really adventurous, do the unexpected and serve it with a unique savory topping to enhance the flavor and the fun.

Not all of the chocolate ice cream brands made the cut in the end, and there is a reason why. Some of the non-traditional ice creams that use ingredients besides milk and sugar don't produce the rich flavor and texture. Brands such as Halo Top are perfect when you'd like to avoid the calories from sugar, but the sweetness is a little different. So Delicious is a great find when you need to avoid dairy, but the texture isn't the same. Brands with substituted ingredients play a beneficial role when people have specific dietary needs. For many, these substitutes just don't live up to the real thing.