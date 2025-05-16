The Best Store-Bought Chocolate Ice Cream Isn't Available Everywhere, Sadly
Finding the best chocolate ice cream is a challenging undertaking, except for the wonderful flavor you might discover while testing all of the samples. We've completed a taste test, ranked the brands, and have a winner. If you're on the lookout for the best chocolate ice cream, look no further than a brand of ice cream called Umpqua. The only catch is you have to shop in a select area to buy it. This premium brand from the Pacific Northwest is only distributed in certain parts of the western U.S.
The flavor of Umpqua is partially determined by the quality of the milk the company uses. This ice cream is crafted utilizing milk from small family farms located in Southern Oregon and in the Willamette Valley that is certified to be of the best quality. The milk in Umpqua's ice cream is used within about 24 hours of receiving it at the dairy processor for the freshest flavor. That high-quality milk provides much of the foundation for making its ice cream taste so good. Because of the incredible freshness and location of farms, it's no wonder this tasty treat is only available near the source of the main ingredient.
The flavor of ice cream in a nutshell
When you're ranking ice cream, flavor, texture, creaminess, scoopability, and meltiness combine to create an unforgettable taste experience. The fat in the milk helps to deliver on this promise, making it taste rich and smooth. Sugar plays a big role, too, especially when it plays with the fat. The sugar gives ice cream its structure and prevents it from freezing too hard. We all know how delicious it is when sugar pairs with chocolate. According to our tasters, Umpqua Chocolate Ice Cream checks all the boxes, making it a very satisfying treat.
If you're in the mood for something other than chocolate, check out one of these brands to find the best tasting vanilla variety. If you're feeling really adventurous, do the unexpected and serve it with a unique savory topping to enhance the flavor and the fun.
Not all of the chocolate ice cream brands made the cut in the end, and there is a reason why. Some of the non-traditional ice creams that use ingredients besides milk and sugar don't produce the rich flavor and texture. Brands such as Halo Top are perfect when you'd like to avoid the calories from sugar, but the sweetness is a little different. So Delicious is a great find when you need to avoid dairy, but the texture isn't the same. Brands with substituted ingredients play a beneficial role when people have specific dietary needs. For many, these substitutes just don't live up to the real thing.