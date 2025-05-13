To make duck fat fries, start by melting the duck fat over medium heat. Cut potatoes into normal sticks, soak them to remove excess starch, and then briefly boil them to pre-cook them. Once your duck fat has melted and your potatoes are ready, it's time to fry. For the perfect texture, the double-fry technique is best. Begin by frying the potatoes at a lower heat (approximately 325 degrees Fahrenheit) to cook them all the way through. Drain them and let them cool, then fry them again at a greater heat (approximately 350 degrees Fahrenheit) to get that signature crunchiness. Duck fat has a high smoke point of 375 degrees Fahrenheit so it can withstand these temperatures without issue.

After frying, season your duck fat fries with kosher or sea salt to enhance their flavor. If you'd like to go the extra mile, sprinkle some chopped parsley or Parmesan cheese on top. To accompany the fries, serve a selection of dipping sauces. You can't go wrong with one of the best brands of ketchup, but other condiments like mayo and aioli are also great options. It's also important to note that duck fat can be reused multiple times. Simply strain the fat each time after use and store it in a sealed container in the refrigerator, where it will last for up to six months. And it doesn't end with just fries, because duck fat can elevate other potato dishes too.