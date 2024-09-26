How Many Glasses Of Wine Are In A Bottle?

A pour is a pour is a pour, except when it's not. When it comes to wine, each type of bottle and the different kinds of wine you're pouring determine how many glasses of wine you'll get from a single bottle. Most standard wine bottles contain 750 milliliters of wine, which breaks down to about five individual glasses (in case you need a head count for your next shindig). That's about 150 milliliters of wine per glass.

However, depending on where you are in the world, the number of glasses changes depending on the alcohol content in the wine. In other words, even if the wine bottle contains 750 milliliters of the good stuff, you may not get five glasses of wine from the bottle. For example, a bottle of German riesling, with its 8% alcohol by volume (ABV), would come out to 4.7 glasses of wine instead of five glasses. This is because the wine's alcohol content sometimes determines how much liquid is in the glass and, therefore, how many units of alcohol you'd be consuming per glass.

This way of ABV-content wine-pouring is usually geographically specific to certain parts of the world, like Australia. That said, you'd follow a similar rule when serving wines like a port. Bottles of port wine net 10 glasses because the alcohol content is higher than that of your standard wines, which means less port in the glass.

