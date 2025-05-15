Quickly Substitute Teriyaki Sauce With Something That's Already In Your Fridge

Adding teriyaki sauce to a dish is a good way to give a punch of flavor to any veggies, meat, or grains, but you might not always have a bottle of the good stuff lying around. While you can make teriyaki sauce with just two ingredients (sugar and soy sauce, for the curious), there's an even easier replacement waiting for you: barbecue sauce. Barbecue sauce has a similar flavor profile to teriyaki sauce to begin with, and even though barbecue sauce and teriyaki sauce differ in ingredients, they both have relatively neutral bases, sweeteners of some sort, a bit of tang or vinegar, and savory flavor enhancers like garlic or chili powder.

When it comes to picking out which brand you want to sub in for, we have a handy list of the best and worst barbecue sauces to buy at the grocery store. A high quality barbecue sauce like Sweet Baby Ray's will always get the job done. We do suggest that you err toward a sweeter-tasting barbecue sauce because teriyaki sauce tends to be sweeter than barbecue on a whole, but you can always alter whatever sauce you have on hand with sugar to taste.