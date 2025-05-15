The Popular Type Of Kitchen Appliances The Property Brothers Avoid (And What They Buy Instead)

It's a well-worn phrase that, according to the Cambridge Dictionary, we use when we're making good progress or doing something well. But, these days, if you're literally "cooking with gas," you're actually not making progress at all. At least, that's the take of Jonathan and Drew Scott, the HGTV stars known as the Property Brothers. The twins may argue about a few things here and there, but they whole-heartedly agree it's time to trade in your gas stove for an induction cooktop.

The brothers agree that induction stovetops are not only efficient — they can boil a pot of water in half the time, Drew Scott explained in a YouTube video –- they also improve air quality. "... We were brainwashed to think that (gas) was better than electric induction ranges," he said. Now, the father of two said, "The air quality in our home is already so much better because we're not running a gas range." Jonathan Scott agreed, telling Bloomberg, "Decarbonizing the home is critical because of the human health element. 40% of our energy related greenhouse gases come from buildings. The future of the home, in my mind, it's much cleaner and much safer."

Gas stoves are potentially harmful to human health because they emit nitrogen dioxide, which, according to Scientific American, can increase a child's risk for respiratory illnesses by 20%. One study attributed nearly 13% of childhood asthma cases to gas stove use. Similar effects have also been observed in adults.