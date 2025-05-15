The Popular Type Of Kitchen Appliances The Property Brothers Avoid (And What They Buy Instead)
It's a well-worn phrase that, according to the Cambridge Dictionary, we use when we're making good progress or doing something well. But, these days, if you're literally "cooking with gas," you're actually not making progress at all. At least, that's the take of Jonathan and Drew Scott, the HGTV stars known as the Property Brothers. The twins may argue about a few things here and there, but they whole-heartedly agree it's time to trade in your gas stove for an induction cooktop.
The brothers agree that induction stovetops are not only efficient — they can boil a pot of water in half the time, Drew Scott explained in a YouTube video –- they also improve air quality. "... We were brainwashed to think that (gas) was better than electric induction ranges," he said. Now, the father of two said, "The air quality in our home is already so much better because we're not running a gas range." Jonathan Scott agreed, telling Bloomberg, "Decarbonizing the home is critical because of the human health element. 40% of our energy related greenhouse gases come from buildings. The future of the home, in my mind, it's much cleaner and much safer."
Gas stoves are potentially harmful to human health because they emit nitrogen dioxide, which, according to Scientific American, can increase a child's risk for respiratory illnesses by 20%. One study attributed nearly 13% of childhood asthma cases to gas stove use. Similar effects have also been observed in adults.
Magnetic energy pulls in more efficiency
Unlike glass-surfaced electric cooktops, which have metal coils underneath the glass, induction stoves use electromagnetic technology, which conducts heat directly to pots and pans, rather than to the surface itself. When a pot or pan is removed from the glass top, the heat stops. This, the U.S. Department of Energy says, can make induction cooktops three times more energy efficient than gas stoves and 10% more efficient than electric ranges. This improved efficiency performance can result in lower energy costs as well as lower rates of air pollution associated with energy generation.
There are two disadvantages to induction cooktops. Although some home cooks are wary of using their cast iron cookware on an induction cooktop for fear of scratching the surface, taking some care when using the versatile cookware can help avoid any problems. As with most new technology, the initial cost of induction cooktops was high. One solution is to buy a hob -– a cooktop that is unattached to an oven –- a great alternative if you don't want to replace your entire range. A four-burner cooktop costs as little as $275 and up to $2,850. Costs, Drew Scott told Bloomberg, are coming down.
People living in New York City and New York state may soon have no choice about using electric rather than gas. Both the city and state have passed laws banning the use of natural gas and fossil fuels in new construction, both phasing in as early as 2026. While similar bans have been passed in other cities, several have been struck down by lawsuits and state laws preventing such rules.