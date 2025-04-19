What Is A Hob And Is It Different From A Stove?

It's not uncommon for the at-home cook to be on the constant hunt for new additions to their kitchen or their next favorite appliance. While there are some vintage trends we're hoping make a comeback, a modern hob might be the next move. For those unfamiliar with them, hobs are a great addition to any kitchen. Functionally, they're used for cooking just like the standard stoves, except there are some very noticeable differences: Hobs won't always come attached to additional devices such as ovens; they're simply a cooktop. However, a great benefit to them is that they can be installed to just about any countertop, and they come in many forms.

Certainly, stoves are an essential part of any kitchen. While one could make do, things like baking might become a bit harder without one. Although the term is often used interchangeably with the top portion of the device, it's actually meant to reference both the "stovetop," "cooktop," or "range," and the attached oven as a whole. While they're easily installed just about anywhere in the home by simply plugging them in, stoves typically need a dedicated spot in the kitchen, and they can be a bit cumbersome. In truth, that flat cooktop with the burners being referenced is called a "hob." While they're meant to be permanent fixtures to what they're attached to, they can be portable. This makes them a convenient and sleek addition to any cooking area, especially when an oven isn't necessary for one's kitchen.