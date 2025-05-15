This Budget Bottle Of Bourbon Is Your Secret Weapon For High-Proof Cocktails
There's lots of nuance to navigating whiskey cocktails, from selecting the drink build, pinpointing ratios, and not to mention choosing the best spirit for the job. In fact, when savvily assembled, a well-crafted cocktail doesn't require a top-shelf liquor, but can shine with the right budget bottle, too. And a terrific example of such a spirit is the Ezra Brooks 99 Bourbon.
Produced in Kentucky, this liquor comes with an extra kick, offering a strength of 99 proof (as reflected in the name). Its flavors hit the senses accordingly, with punchy sweet notes of vanilla, brown sugar, chocolate, as well as the oak barrel it's aged in. While a tasty sipper on its own or over ice, the spirit shines especially well as a cocktail ingredient. The sharp, defined palate — as well as pleasant underlying booziness — lend it a character that won't dissipate among mixed ingredients. Plus, the liquor comes with no whiskey age statement, which helps bring down the price to under $30 at most retailers. Such an amalgamation of qualities means it's exactly the kind of bottle to add to your bar cart, always available to mix up a delicious whiskey cocktail with a kick.
A bottle of Ezra Brooks 99 Bourbon crafts delicious high-proof cocktails
Overproof bourbon is a fabulous cocktail ingredient, ensuring that the liquor's flavors stand strong among other ingredients. And especially since the Ezra Brooks 99 brings such pleasant dessert-like flavors into the mix, don't feel intimidated to make it a center star. Start with a Southern classic like the mint julep, traditionally served in a silver cup. Alongside syrup, mint, and a hefty amount of ice, this bourbon will be pleasantly easy-to-drink: A great call to share a bottle among friends. For something similarly crushable, consider a mixed drink of sweet tea and bourbon; the bottle's sweet and boozy notes give the chilled tea a terrific kick.
Alternatively, if you want to embrace the most out of Ezra Brooks 99's bold flavors, turn to a Manhattan. Mixed with sweet vermouth, the bourbon's bold vanilla, spice, and chocolate flavors shine, crafting a full-bodied drink. If the resultant palate leans a tad too sweet, riff off the build into a Night Train, incorporating bitter amaros instead of the vermouth. And if you're looking for a bit of both worlds, make a Boulevardier. Alton Brown's favorite cocktail melds Campari, bourbon, and vermouth into a seamlessly combined whole. After all, no matter the punchy counterpart you throw at the bourbon, the spirit will hold its ground.