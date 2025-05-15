This Budget Bottle Of Bourbon Is Your Secret Weapon For High-Proof Cocktails

There's lots of nuance to navigating whiskey cocktails, from selecting the drink build, pinpointing ratios, and not to mention choosing the best spirit for the job. In fact, when savvily assembled, a well-crafted cocktail doesn't require a top-shelf liquor, but can shine with the right budget bottle, too. And a terrific example of such a spirit is the Ezra Brooks 99 Bourbon.

Produced in Kentucky, this liquor comes with an extra kick, offering a strength of 99 proof (as reflected in the name). Its flavors hit the senses accordingly, with punchy sweet notes of vanilla, brown sugar, chocolate, as well as the oak barrel it's aged in. While a tasty sipper on its own or over ice, the spirit shines especially well as a cocktail ingredient. The sharp, defined palate — as well as pleasant underlying booziness — lend it a character that won't dissipate among mixed ingredients. Plus, the liquor comes with no whiskey age statement, which helps bring down the price to under $30 at most retailers. Such an amalgamation of qualities means it's exactly the kind of bottle to add to your bar cart, always available to mix up a delicious whiskey cocktail with a kick.