The Tasty Meat Swap To Try In Your Next Philly Cheesesteak-Style Sandwich

The Philly cheesesteak is a much-beloved classic for good reasons. It's hot, rich, and filling, and built on thin slices of beef, gooey cheese, and a light roll. But there's an underappreciated and overlooked meat that's just as tasty and in need of recognition: pork. This isn't about cutting out beef entirely. This is about providing yourself with another truly excellent sandwich meat that holds its own. Perhaps you're in the mood for something different, or you're working with what you have on hand. Or maybe you just want to try out a brand new recipe. Whatever the case, pork is a wonderful and satisfying option to level up the traditional Philly cheesesteak.

In fact, roast pork sandwiches have long been a Philly staple. These sandwiches are often covered in pungent provolone and bitter greens like broccoli. They have their own loyal following, and they show quite well how well pork can be leveraged within this format. When used as a substitute meat in a cheesesteak-style sandwich, pork brings richness, chewiness, and another level of depth.