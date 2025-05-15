The Tasty Meat Swap To Try In Your Next Philly Cheesesteak-Style Sandwich
The Philly cheesesteak is a much-beloved classic for good reasons. It's hot, rich, and filling, and built on thin slices of beef, gooey cheese, and a light roll. But there's an underappreciated and overlooked meat that's just as tasty and in need of recognition: pork. This isn't about cutting out beef entirely. This is about providing yourself with another truly excellent sandwich meat that holds its own. Perhaps you're in the mood for something different, or you're working with what you have on hand. Or maybe you just want to try out a brand new recipe. Whatever the case, pork is a wonderful and satisfying option to level up the traditional Philly cheesesteak.
In fact, roast pork sandwiches have long been a Philly staple. These sandwiches are often covered in pungent provolone and bitter greens like broccoli. They have their own loyal following, and they show quite well how well pork can be leveraged within this format. When used as a substitute meat in a cheesesteak-style sandwich, pork brings richness, chewiness, and another level of depth.
The best cut of pork for a Philly cheesesteak sandwich
If you're curious what the best cut of pork to use in a cheesesteak sandwich is, try pork shoulder. Subcategorized into either picnic shoulder or pork butt, this piece of meat has a sufficient amount of fat and connective tissue that it can be cooked low and still keep its moisture and tenderness. This also makes it easy to shred or chop. On the other hand, lean meats like pork loin dry out quicker. Pork shoulder can also be used as a great steak substitute, and it pairs really well with melted cheese, onions, or other toppings.
Pork shoulder is the same cut used in a few of Philadelphia's finest roast pork sandwiches, such as those served at the James Beard Award-winning restaurant John's Roast Pork, a South Philly institution. Using pork shoulder not only provides the same weight of steak but also adds its own richness and texture to the sandwich. It's a practical replacement that doesn't sacrifice flavor or satisfaction.
Flavor pairings that make pork stand out even more
Pork adds a bit of a different flavor profile to a sandwich than beef, and what toppings and seasonings you put on it will show off its best qualities. Slow-roasted pork shoulder, seasoned with garlic, herbs, pepper, and salt, takes on rich, meaty flavors that work well when combined with other essential cheesesteak ingredients. In terms of the best cheese for your Philly cheesesteak, pairing the meat with provolone is a well-tested combination. The cheese contributes a slightly bitter counterpoint to the richness of the meat. Sautéed greens like broccoli rabe or spinach are other common options to round off your dish. They add texture, balance, and a delicate bitterness that trims the fat and rounds out the sandwich.
These elements are the perfect way to create a sandwich that's still hearty and satisfying but with a slightly different character than the original. It's not trying to copy the classic cheesesteak. Instead, it's offering an alternative that's just as worthwhile. So, for anyone looking to try something new without straying too far from familiar ground, pork is a smart, flavorful choice.