5 Best Cheeses To Beer-Batter And Fry

Beware the beer batter, as its crunch, flavor, and flaky surface may prove downright addicting. Beer batter is commonly made using flour, seasonings, cornstarch, eggs, and beer for both flavor and a light texture. Plus, you can use different styles of beer in your batter to customize its flavor. Beer battering is often used to fry proteins such as fish, chicken, and shrimp.

However, we think that this breading method is more versatile than it might seem, especially when it comes to cheese. While fried cheese is nothing new — after all, a bread-crumbed mozzarella stick is a common presence at parties — beer battering is a less common method for frying up cheese.

Now, it's no surprise that fried cheese would be delicious. The combination of crispy, golden fried batter and gooey cheese is a no-brainer, but the true possibilities of a good beer batter may surprise even the keenest cheese enjoyed. It is important to note, though, that not all cheeses are fried equally, and some cheeses work better in beer-battered fries. Below, we've gathered five of the best cheese options for your beer battering endeavors, including the best beers to use with each cheese.