5 Best Cheeses To Beer-Batter And Fry
Beware the beer batter, as its crunch, flavor, and flaky surface may prove downright addicting. Beer batter is commonly made using flour, seasonings, cornstarch, eggs, and beer for both flavor and a light texture. Plus, you can use different styles of beer in your batter to customize its flavor. Beer battering is often used to fry proteins such as fish, chicken, and shrimp.
However, we think that this breading method is more versatile than it might seem, especially when it comes to cheese. While fried cheese is nothing new — after all, a bread-crumbed mozzarella stick is a common presence at parties — beer battering is a less common method for frying up cheese.
Now, it's no surprise that fried cheese would be delicious. The combination of crispy, golden fried batter and gooey cheese is a no-brainer, but the true possibilities of a good beer batter may surprise even the keenest cheese enjoyed. It is important to note, though, that not all cheeses are fried equally, and some cheeses work better in beer-battered fries. Below, we've gathered five of the best cheese options for your beer battering endeavors, including the best beers to use with each cheese.
Cheese curds
All the joys of life can be found in the squeak of a cheese curd. The chewy, small chunks of mild-tasting cheese are often enjoyed with a pint of ale. You may be most familiar with cheese curds as a topping for the Canadian classic poutine, or perhaps you've enjoyed fried cheese curds at your local hangout.
Cheese curds are an obvious choice for beer battering. The small curds pair well with a light and crispy beer batter, turning them from a poutine topping to an appetizer in their own right, perfect for dipping into sauces or enjoying by the handful. The cheese's texture is also ideal for such a preparation. Since they come in solid, small curds, they're easy to batter. Like mozzarella, when curds are fried, they turn from chewy to stretchy and melty, making for a great contrast to the crisp, delicate beer batter breading.
When it comes to choosing the perfect beer for your batter, you can tailor your ale of choice to your cheese. For a cheese curd, a light and mild-tasting beer, such as a lager, works best. This will complement the light taste of your curd while also giving a beer-flavored punch to amp up your curds. You can pair your fried curds with brown gravy for a poutine-style treat, or pair them with a creamy, homemade ranch for a cool, herbaceous pairing.
Mozzarella
Ok, beer battering mozzarella isn't exactly earth-shattering advice. After all, the joys of fried mozzarella are well known. Who hasn't enjoyed a crumbly coated mozzarella stick dipped into a tangy marinara (or raspberry sauce if you live in Albany, New York)? Trust us, though — beer battering might just make all the difference.
Mozzarella sticks are usually made by dredging the cheese in an egg wash, flour, and seasoned breadcrumbs. The result is a crumbly, crunchy, delicious cheese stick that is great for dipping. It pairs well with the mild flavor and stretchy texture of mozzarella.
Using a beer batter rather than a dredging method can give your fried mozzarella a new twist. The light, smooth battering will pair well with the creamy, stretchy mozzarella cheese. You can use a variety of beers in the batter, customizing for the best flavor profile. A creamy Kolsch or Pilsner (no, they're not the same) would work wonders with mozzarella. Pair with marinara or, if you're feeling fresh, a green, delicious pesto.
Brie
Brie is melty, buttery, and infinitely delicious. You can often find it in its baked form, wrapped in perfectly folded puff pastry. But have you ever tried a fried brie? Well, you ought to, and make it a beer batter to boot. The flaky, light beer batter, especially if made with a fruity, light beer such as a Saison, will perfectly complement the warm flavor of your brie.
However, since brie is much softer and tends to melt faster than other cheeses on this list, such as mozzarella and curds, you'll want to dredge your cheese in cornstarch before dipping it into batter. This will ensure that the batter stays on your cheese rather than sloughing off in the fryer.
You'll also want to cut the rind from your brie before breading to ensure an even consistency. For a perfectly even fry, we suggest mounting your cheese wedges using metal skewers or fondue forks before battering and frying. This will allow you to batter and fry without muss or fuss. Pair with jam, preserves, honey, or most any dipping sauce you please.
Paneer
Now, let's get to perhaps the most unconventional cheese on the list: paneer. Unlike the other choices, from mozzarella to Brie, paneer doesn't melt. Also, its flavor is much milder and fresher than other cheeses on the list, but that doesn't make it any less beer batter-able.
Paneer pakora, a dish made by frying paneer in a garam flour batter, is a popular Indian snack. So why not try cooking it in beer batter? The tender, brown crust will make the perfect accompaniment to the meaty, firm paneer. A lighter beer will work best for this: think lagers or pale ales. You can also spice your batter using various seasonings for an added kick.
You can serve it as a snack, similar to paneer pakora, or even use it in place of meat in a sandwich or burger. Top with your choice of sauces and vegetables and enjoy.
Pepper jack
Pepper jack cheese is a crowd pleaser. It has a creamy, buttery, yet spicy flavor thanks to the infusion of various peppers. It is sure to add a kick to your cheese tray and does wonders when added to most any dish. However, we think it deserves a bit more attention — a bit of beer batter to make it stand out.
Yes, pepper jack cheese is an ideal candidate for beer battering. Its semi-soft texture allows it to melt beautifully when fried, while its peppers give it enough substance to hold its own as an appetizer. Like brie, you'll want to dredge this cheese in cornstarch before dipping it into the batter. This will ensure that the batter sticks to the cheese. But otherwise it should fry up beautifully.
When making beer-battered pepper jack, you'll have a myriad of beer choices to use in your batter. A rich, full-bodied imperial stout will work wonders if you love the flavor, though it also pairs just as well with a wheat beer. Serve with a dish of pepper jelly for dipping. Be warned, you might be hard pressed to enjoy pepper jack any other way going forward.