Fans Can't Stop Raving About The Burgers And Fries At An NYC Gas Station
When was the last time that gas station food left you hooked and looking forward to your next top-up trip? The United States has made a name for itself as the place to find some of the wildest burgers worth ordering and the best fries around, so Americans know a good burger and fries, whether it's from a Michelin-starred restaurant or a garage. New York natives will know that part of the NYC experience is happening across something completely out of place and wonderfully odd at least once a day. Smacking Burger is exactly that, one of the best fast food spots in the city, tucked away inside a gas station. Located in the West Village, the unassuming burger purveyor has become massively popular, going viral online thanks to reviews of its fries and juicy patties.
Smacking Burger isn't into simpler burger creations. Instead, you'll find smash burgers with ingredients like caramelized onions, melted cheese, sweet pickles, and plenty of other options. You can choose from a variety of burgers, fries, single patties, and a wide variety of sauces (and even the sauces aren't basic — like chimichurri and cilantro-jalapeño). The gas station burger joint also offers free delivery for orders over $30, within 2 miles of the eatery. For those classic New York spring and summer days, there is outdoor seating, so you don't have to wait to get home or to your car to sink your teeth into a burger.
What to order at Smacking Burger
At Smacking Burger, well-seasoned and zesty fast food (especially after midnight) is the name of the game. First things first, you'll want to get your hands on one of the burgers because, well, they smack. One of the most popular offerings is The Big Smack, which is a double patty on a sesame seed bun slathered in an abundance of flavor from the signature Smack sauce for $10.99. You can also opt for the single smashed patty with American cheese (no bun), aka The Pup Patty, for $4. The plain fries, which are crispy, sprinkled with salt and pepper, and priced at $5, also seem to be a popular order.
For a more substantial side dish, the loaded fries are also a top choice when visiting the gas station diner. Called World Famous Fries on the menu, this is what to order if you're feeling like partaking in a particularly decadent version of loaded fries that comes topped with a single smashed patty, melted cheese, chopped pickles, caramelized onions, the signature SMACK sauce, and some hot chimi for $9.49. With all orders, you can ask for add-ons including bacon jam, mushrooms, "shredduce" (shredded lettuce), nacho cheese, and all of the sauces. Forget trying to make fries that taste just like McDonald's – the hefty loaded fries and burger offerings from Smacking Burger have shaken up the fast food scene in the Big Apple for good reason.