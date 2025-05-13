Fans Can't Stop Raving About The Burgers And Fries At An NYC Gas Station

When was the last time that gas station food left you hooked and looking forward to your next top-up trip? The United States has made a name for itself as the place to find some of the wildest burgers worth ordering and the best fries around, so Americans know a good burger and fries, whether it's from a Michelin-starred restaurant or a garage. New York natives will know that part of the NYC experience is happening across something completely out of place and wonderfully odd at least once a day. Smacking Burger is exactly that, one of the best fast food spots in the city, tucked away inside a gas station. Located in the West Village, the unassuming burger purveyor has become massively popular, going viral online thanks to reviews of its fries and juicy patties.

Smacking Burger isn't into simpler burger creations. Instead, you'll find smash burgers with ingredients like caramelized onions, melted cheese, sweet pickles, and plenty of other options. You can choose from a variety of burgers, fries, single patties, and a wide variety of sauces (and even the sauces aren't basic — like chimichurri and cilantro-jalapeño). The gas station burger joint also offers free delivery for orders over $30, within 2 miles of the eatery. For those classic New York spring and summer days, there is outdoor seating, so you don't have to wait to get home or to your car to sink your teeth into a burger.