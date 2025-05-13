The Ingredient Addition That Creates The Dynamic 50/50 Margarita

There's a new margarita in town and it's here to liven up your summer. The traditional margarita is one of the world's most loved cocktails with its refreshing tartness balanced with a bit of sweetness, and held together by the smooth flavor of tequila. There are a lot of versions out there, many of which riff off the basic formula of tequila, triple sec, or Cointreau, and lime juice (and sometimes simple syrup or another sweetener). There's even a version of the margarita that adds a splash of beer into the mix for a more effervescent drinking experience. But most of these recipes never mess with the spirit, since for many it seems impossible to have a margarita without tequila.

The 50/50 margarita, on the other hand, takes the cocktail to another place altogether by replacing the tequila with mezcal, its smokier relative, and sherry. The cocktail, first created by Natasha Bermudez, bar director at Printemps New York, in 2020 (while she was head bartender of Japanese-Peruvian restaurant Llama San), keeps everything else in the traditional margarita. The 50/50 in the name comes from the ratio of mezcal to sherry that replaces the tequila, and it's this mix that makes this version so special.