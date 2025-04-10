Why Your Next Margarita Deserves A Splash Of Beer

Whether chilled or frozen, there's nothing like sipping on a cold margarita on a hot summer's day. Most imbibers are familiar with the traditional ingredients of this popular cocktail, but there are always new ways to elevate a classic. Some additions are so good, we'd argue they deserve a spot in the permanent recipe. Take beer for example. Here's why your next margarita deserves a splash of your favorite brew.

Adding a splash of beer to a margarita tampers down this drink's acidity and tartness. Instead of puckering your lips at that first sip of that familiar infusion of tequila and lime, you'll be met with a more balanced flavor. Beer also adds a dash of carbonation to the mix, bringing a subtle effervescent allure to the cup. Finally, if you aren't using top-shelf tequila, beer can also hide some of the lack of quality flavors.

To add some to your margarita recipe, simply shake up all the usual ingredients, pour into a glass, and top with your beer of choice to taste. It's so easy to add but it elevates both the flavor and texture tenfold. Why don't we use beer in every margarita recipe? Well, not just any brew meshes well with the refreshing fusion of acid and tang in a margarita. To pick the best beer to add into your marg, read on.