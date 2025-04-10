Why Your Next Margarita Deserves A Splash Of Beer
Whether chilled or frozen, there's nothing like sipping on a cold margarita on a hot summer's day. Most imbibers are familiar with the traditional ingredients of this popular cocktail, but there are always new ways to elevate a classic. Some additions are so good, we'd argue they deserve a spot in the permanent recipe. Take beer for example. Here's why your next margarita deserves a splash of your favorite brew.
Adding a splash of beer to a margarita tampers down this drink's acidity and tartness. Instead of puckering your lips at that first sip of that familiar infusion of tequila and lime, you'll be met with a more balanced flavor. Beer also adds a dash of carbonation to the mix, bringing a subtle effervescent allure to the cup. Finally, if you aren't using top-shelf tequila, beer can also hide some of the lack of quality flavors.
To add some to your margarita recipe, simply shake up all the usual ingredients, pour into a glass, and top with your beer of choice to taste. It's so easy to add but it elevates both the flavor and texture tenfold. Why don't we use beer in every margarita recipe? Well, not just any brew meshes well with the refreshing fusion of acid and tang in a margarita. To pick the best beer to add into your marg, read on.
The brews that do best in a zesty margarita
Adding a splash of beer to a margarita might sound far out to some, but one version of this combination is already a popular beverage. Topping a margarita with a Corona is known as a Coronarita or a Mexican Bulldog, and is an established cocktail on some bar menus.
Light Mexican lagers such as a Corona, Modelo, Pacifico, or Tecate are an ideal choice to mix into margaritas as they add a subtle and crisp freshness. The light flavor of these beers effortlessly fuse with the other ingredients in this drink without overpowering them. For this reason, any light lager should work in a margarita, but it's best to avoid heavy or overly-hoppy choices such as an IPA, porter, or stout.
Call this combination a Beerita or Lagerita, the choice is up to you. All we know for sure is it tastes amazing. From simple shandies, savory Micheladas, or a citrusy Corona Sunrise, beer and cocktails are a match made in heaven. If you haven't had the luxury of trying one yet, give this one a shake to see what you're missing out on. Then, for an even tastier margarita, follow Ina Garten's unconventional advice.