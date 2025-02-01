The Difference Between Brisket And Chuck Roast (And When To Use Each)

A true beef lover can always tell a rib eye from a sirloin, a filet, or a slice of prime rib. But when it comes to discerning a chuck roast from a brisket — or knowing when to use each one — that gets a little trickier. Both are popular, affordable cuts of beef. Both are somewhat tough and well-marbled with fat, making them ideal for cooking low and slow, either braised or in a smoker. That's why you can use either of them for cooking pot roast — and they're also both the perfect cut of meat for beef stew.

But chuck roast and brisket aren't always interchangeable. Though they're both considered among the best cuts of beef, they have some important differences. Chuck roast and brisket come from different parts of the cow, meaning they are different muscles and thus have different textures. Here, we'll break down the differences between chuck roast and brisket, and help you choose the right cut for your needs.