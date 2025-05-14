McDonald's Venezuela Has A McFlurry Flavor We Desperately Want In The US

The McFlurry has been a worldwide sensation for its unique flavors since its 1990s debut in Canada. The cold, creamy texture of blended ice cream and crunchy chocolate candy is a true delight. American diners can choose between Oreo or M&M Flavors for the vanilla soft serve, with new limited-time flavors occasionally added — all under the assumption that the McDonald's ice cream machine is working, of course. The Oreo and M&M flavors are iconic, but when looking at some items on the international McDonald's menus, we might be behind in the McFlurry game.

McDonald's in Venezuela has a Tres Leches McFlurry inspired by the three-milk Latin American dessert. Tres Leches is known for its blend of sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and either whole milk or heavy cream. The sponge cake base of the McFlurry soaks up the milk, creating a soft and moist texture that pairs perfectly with a whipped cream topping. Altogether, it's a very sweet chilled dessert that's rich in taste yet airy in consistency. The Venezuelan McFlurry comes with chunks of this cake combined with vanilla ice cream, caramel, and cinnamon.

Sadly, this flavor hasn't hit U.S. franchises, but that doesn't mean you have to book a flight to South America to get a taste. You can recreate the Tres Leches McFlurry by combining soft serve ice cream and tres leches cake with caramel. Use homemade or store-bought elements to unleash the flurry at home.