Gordon Ramsay Explains Why Chefs Can Make The Best Sandwiches 'Money Can't Buy'
Building the perfect sandwich is ultimately in the eye of the beholder, but when you're a professionally-trained chef, you make them better than anyone else — well, according to Gordon Ramsay. Ramsay is full of helpful cooking tips, but he has a hot take when it comes to making sandwiches. "Chefs are the best sandwich makers on the planet," Ramsay said in an interview with Sandwich Magazine. His reasoning has everything to do with access to ingredients.
"Chefs are mavericks when it comes to sandwiches because we can put the best sandwiches together that, sadly, money can't buy," Ramsay said, explaining that the most delicious sammies are made with leftovers from the better dishes that restaurants sell. "We've got all the burnt ends, the drippings and all the best cuts." Elements like burnt ends and meat drippings are loaded with charred flavor and crispy fat, making them ideal ingredients for building a savory meal. However, sandwiches made with these leftover parts aren't often something you'd find on the real menu, possibly due to their lack of sophistication.
Gordon Ramsay recalls one of the best sandwiches he's ever made
Ramsay knows a thing or two about cooking, having opened dozens of restaurants around the world; he also currently holds eight Michelin stars. And he recalled his "amazing" beef Wellington sandwich that he once made after a long dinner service using the ends from the beef. "I stuck it between two slices of sourdough that I'd spread with this truffle mayonnaise," he recalled. "I could never sell a sandwich like that, but it had all the best flavors."
Although your perfect sandwich is up to you, you can build a better sandwich by seasoning the layers, ensuring the flavor of every ingredients is maximized. Plus, take the extra step to bake the sandwich in the oven for a bit, giving its exterior a crispy crunch while keeping its interior soft and fluffy. Be sure to add dressing or condiments like mayonnaise to make sure it isn't too dry, and balance those softer cheeses and meats with crunchy elements like bacon or lettuce.