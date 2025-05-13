This Might Be The Best Way To Upgrade Plain Frozen Burger Patties
Frozen burgers are a lifesaver for impromptu backyard barbecues and busy weekday dinners. They might not look the prettiest straight out of the bag; a bunch of rock-hard meat frisbees that always look like they could be a bit freezer burnt (even if they aren't). But it's easy to make a tasty meal out of frozen burgers with a few upgrades like seasonings and some choice toppings. Make smash burgers out of frozen hamburger patties, and you might even see dinner guests going back for seconds.
Smash burgers might not be the quickest way to transform frozen hamburger patties into an award-winning homemade burger. You have to let the patties thaw completely before you can start cooking instead of just throwing them on the grill, fully frozen. But, making a smash burger is easy once the meat is thawed, and the burgers tend to come out juicy, with wonderfully crispy edges. They're more compact and bite-sized than a regular hamburger, which means you'll be able to stretch your hamburger a bit further and make a couple of smash burgers from a single, thawed burger patty.
How to make the best smash burgers from frozen patties
Smash burgers were invented in the 1960s and fell out of fashion for a while. They had a comeback in 2007 with the opening of the Smashburger restaurant chain and have stayed in the spotlight for several reasons. For one, they are very easy to make, whether from fresh beef or thawed: A golf ball-sized hamburger ball is thrown onto a hot grill and pressed with a spatula into a thin patty while it sears. They're browned — almost burnt — on both sides, and that's another reason for their popularity: They're especially delicious due to the unparalleled browning they achieve in that thin state via the Maillard reaction, the reason meat changes color.
There are plenty of ways to make an epic smash burger, starting with seasonings. Aside from the standard salt and pepper, Worcestershire, hot sauce, and paprika are flavorful additions. To make sure the patty doesn't hang too far over the hamburger bun, use about 4 ounces of meat per ball. You can then double the patties up on toasted buns with a slice of your favorite cheese, or stick with a single patty — your choice. Because smash burgers are meant to be simple and easy to eat, limit the number of toppings and focus on a few high-quality burger fixings, instead. Save the pineapple and complicated sauces for a thicker burger, and pile smash burgers with the standard lettuce, tomato, pickles, and cheese.