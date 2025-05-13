This Might Be The Best Way To Upgrade Plain Frozen Burger Patties

Frozen burgers are a lifesaver for impromptu backyard barbecues and busy weekday dinners. They might not look the prettiest straight out of the bag; a bunch of rock-hard meat frisbees that always look like they could be a bit freezer burnt (even if they aren't). But it's easy to make a tasty meal out of frozen burgers with a few upgrades like seasonings and some choice toppings. Make smash burgers out of frozen hamburger patties, and you might even see dinner guests going back for seconds.

Smash burgers might not be the quickest way to transform frozen hamburger patties into an award-winning homemade burger. You have to let the patties thaw completely before you can start cooking instead of just throwing them on the grill, fully frozen. But, making a smash burger is easy once the meat is thawed, and the burgers tend to come out juicy, with wonderfully crispy edges. They're more compact and bite-sized than a regular hamburger, which means you'll be able to stretch your hamburger a bit further and make a couple of smash burgers from a single, thawed burger patty.