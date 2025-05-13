Guy Fieri's Favorite Condiment Is A Staple In Asian Cuisine
Guy Fieri has made a name showcasing quirky and beloved eateries on his "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," but his love of barbecue and all things grilled and smoked is what separates him from other celebrity chefs. Fieri even has his own line of BBQ sauces, so it's easy to assume these would be among his favorite condiments, but according to Today Food, that's not the case. The Mayor of Flavortown told the outlet, "If I had to pick one thing that I couldn't live without, it'd probably be soy sauce." What is it about this dark, mysterious liquid, packed full of umami, that has Fieri so smitten with it?
Fieri is a fan of just about any type of Asian cuisine. He noted, "That's my jam. Anywhere. Anytime." So, it makes sense that this condiment is a favorite ingredient. He often sauces and glazes veggies like green beans with this drizzle. This salty addition helps to enhance and spotlight the sweetness of the green beans in a way that makes you appreciate their existence on your plate. Fieri also uses it in marinades for steak and in sauces for chicken wings.
Soy sauce is incredibly versatile
Guy Fieri's passion for soy sauce is not new. The chef exclusively told our sister publication, Daily Meal, that he used it in the first meal he ever made when he was just 9 years old. Fieri stated, "I cooked the steak in a sauté pan and I hit it with a little soy sauce." It must have been good, because he continues to use it in a similar manner.
For Fieri, who lives for flavor at its best, soy sauce is a gateway to achieving that perfect bite. While this condiment is a staple for a weeknight stir fry or California sushi rolls, it is quite versatile. Soy sauce is made from salt, wheat, and soybeans — a powerhouse of flavor in a bottle offering rich layers of sweet, savory, and salty. It can fix bland food, balance out acidic and bitter elements, and it works equally well in BBQ as it does in Asian cuisine. But it also works in desserts made of chocolate or caramel, adding a salty taste that perfectly juxtaposes the sweet nature of these recipes. So, the next time you want to amp up your flavor, consider reaching for soy sauce.
