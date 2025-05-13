Guy Fieri's Favorite Condiment Is A Staple In Asian Cuisine

Guy Fieri has made a name showcasing quirky and beloved eateries on his "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," but his love of barbecue and all things grilled and smoked is what separates him from other celebrity chefs. Fieri even has his own line of BBQ sauces, so it's easy to assume these would be among his favorite condiments, but according to Today Food, that's not the case. The Mayor of Flavortown told the outlet, "If I had to pick one thing that I couldn't live without, it'd probably be soy sauce." What is it about this dark, mysterious liquid, packed full of umami, that has Fieri so smitten with it?

Fieri is a fan of just about any type of Asian cuisine. He noted, "That's my jam. Anywhere. Anytime." So, it makes sense that this condiment is a favorite ingredient. He often sauces and glazes veggies like green beans with this drizzle. This salty addition helps to enhance and spotlight the sweetness of the green beans in a way that makes you appreciate their existence on your plate. Fieri also uses it in marinades for steak and in sauces for chicken wings.