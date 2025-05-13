The US State That Produces The Most Chicken

A lot of people are aware of the states that have high fruit and vegetable production; Washington state producing the most apples in the country is a great example. However, most don't realize that there are states known for dairy production, like Wisconsin producing the most cheese or California producing the most butter. There's even states known for producing specific kinds of meat, like poultry.

The United States has a pretty high poultry production, especially when it comes to chicken. There's quite a few states that produce chickens that are eventually used for meat, but one state stands out from the rest. As of 2025, Georgia is the state that produces the most chicken, with 1.3 billion chickens produced this year.

Alabama and Arkansas followed close behind with 1.2 billion and 1.11 billion chickens produced this year, respectively. However, Georgia completely lapped all the other states, which did not even break into the billions this year. As such, there's a pretty good chance any chicken you receive in restaurants or in grocery stores likely come from Georgia.