The Candy Brand That Tried (And Failed) To Make Its Own Soda
This may seem like a once upon a time story, but candy makers can dream big, too. Back in the 1980s, when everything was just a little bit cooler, the makers of Life Savers — those ring-shaped pieces of colorful hard candy that come in a roll — decided to transform those candies into soda. It was 1981, and Nabisco launched not one, but five different Life Savers soda flavors to mimic those of the candy: fruit punch, grape, lime, pineapple, and orange. Sorry, no pina colada flavor for those tropical fruit-flavored Life Savers fans.
It came in cans and bottles, but the lifespan of these liquid, carbonated candies was cut surprisingly short. While it initially tested well, according to the Reddit community, Life Savers soda was too sugary sweet to guzzle down and became a "hard pass." Imagine a candy-inspired soda being too sweet. Just as quickly as it hit the shelves, it was off. Life Savers sodas were officially retired and discontinued in 1982. If you are a Life Savers lover, you might be wondering if the candy maker will ever revive the drinks.
Other candy-inspired drinks
The Magic 8 Ball doesn't have a definitive answer, but it is fair to say that Life Savers soda is a discontinued beverage that's never coming back, at least not anytime soon. The movement of healthy eating and abandoning sugar-rich drinks makes this seem like a non-starter; however, with the continued craze for all things retro, it's not impossible. Life Savers soda is not the strangest soda you could ever try, so it could make a comeback.
There are other candies that have been transformed into beverages that work and continue to quench the thirst and satisfy the sweet tooth. Hershey's joined the ranks of brands that make chocolate milk. The chocolate maker also owns Jolly Ranchers, and these hard candies have been turned into C4 energy drinks featuring blue raspberry, green apple, and watermelon, while its Bubble Yum gum is the inspiration for a pre-workout powder based made by the supplement brand. And if you like frozen iterations of your favorite candy, Skittles and Sour Patch Kids have inspired Slurpee flavors at 7-Eleven.