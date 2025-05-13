The Candy Brand That Tried (And Failed) To Make Its Own Soda

This may seem like a once upon a time story, but candy makers can dream big, too. Back in the 1980s, when everything was just a little bit cooler, the makers of Life Savers — those ring-shaped pieces of colorful hard candy that come in a roll — decided to transform those candies into soda. It was 1981, and Nabisco launched not one, but five different Life Savers soda flavors to mimic those of the candy: fruit punch, grape, lime, pineapple, and orange. Sorry, no pina colada flavor for those tropical fruit-flavored Life Savers fans.

It came in cans and bottles, but the lifespan of these liquid, carbonated candies was cut surprisingly short. While it initially tested well, according to the Reddit community, Life Savers soda was too sugary sweet to guzzle down and became a "hard pass." Imagine a candy-inspired soda being too sweet. Just as quickly as it hit the shelves, it was off. Life Savers sodas were officially retired and discontinued in 1982. If you are a Life Savers lover, you might be wondering if the candy maker will ever revive the drinks.