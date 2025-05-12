How To Order From The Steak Case At Texas Roadhouse

In 2025, Texas Roadhouse became the biggest casual restaurant chain in the United States, ousting Olive Garden from the top spot — and some would say for good reason. Its southern-inspired restaurants pride themselves on serving high-quality steak cuts at affordable prices, and if you want, you can even head over to the steak case and pick out the exact cut you want on your plate.

The Texas Roadhouse steak case is a display case similar to what you'd see at a grocery store; the steaks are categorized by type and visible through the glass. You can go over to the case, inspect the meat cuts, and tell the employee exactly which steak you'd like cooked for your dinner. This is optional; you can also just leave it up to the restaurant. It should be noted that not every Texas Roadhouse has a steak case, but if your local spot does, then it's worth taking advantage of because there are a few ways you can separate the best steaks from the others.