There's A Good Reason Some Knives Have Holes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of the many types of kitchen knives and their differing features, knives with holes may be some of the most misunderstood. You'd be forgiven for thinking they're just cute little additions or weight-saving measures, but they actually serve a much more important purpose. Those holes are there to make your cooking experience smoother.

Foods like potatoes, apples, and cheese can be a bit tricky when you cut them. They have a habit of clinging to the metal surface of the blade thanks to surface tension. Essentially, the water in the food gets on the knife blade, and those water molecules attract one another, creating what's known as cohesive force. Add starch from veggies like potatoes, and you're essentially creating glue, making it much worse. Adding features that disrupt the suction by creating little air pockets between the food and the blade is supposed to reduce surface contact and therefore surface tension. In addition to fully bored holes, some knives have shallow dimples or scallops known as grantons or kullens or even a hammered metal texture, all with the goal of preventing food from sticking by reducing surface contact with the otherwise smooth blade.