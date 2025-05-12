Fried Calamari Gets A Main Course Makeover With This Preparation Method
If you've ever asked what part of the squid is used for calamari, wonder no more: The tentacles and mantle are the most common pieces used, with the latter forming the typical rings you can often find at restaurants. But did you know that you can actually leave that mantle piece whole and use it as one big chunk of meat better suited for a main course than an appetizer? This calamari steak is a delicious and unique way to serve your squid, and it starts at your local fishmonger. Everything tastes better fresh, of course, but if preparing a raw squid yourself seems a bit too daunting, you can also find whole calamari at grocery chains like Safeway.
As for the preparation, beginner cooks who have never worked with calamari before may want to look for frozen calamari steaks at some grocery stores. This makes preparation super simple, since you don't have to clean or cut the squid yourself. You can do it in several ways. For one, simply score your squid on both sides, dress it in your sauce of choice, and pan sear it for a couple of minutes on each side. If you love the breading on calamari, you can also bread your calamari steak in a similar way. You just want to treat it more like chicken breast, setting up a breading station and dipping your meat into flour first, then egg, and then your panko to ensure everything stays bound together when you pan fry it in oil. And easy as that, you have yourself a calamari steak dinner.
Making your calamari steak really feel like a dinner
First up, even though a calamari steak is heartier than rings or tentacles, you'll still probably want to serve up a couple per person to really make it feel like a meal, since calamari steaks aren't as thick as beef steaks. You also want to be sure not to overcook your squid, because this can make your squid tough, chewy, and rubbery, which will turn your meal from a feast to a flop. We personally suggest going for the breading method too, just because it makes for a prettier plate presentation and gives your steak more of that full meal air.
You'll also want to curate your sauces differently. We have some of the best sauces to use for calamari outside of marinara, so consider dunking your bites of calamari steak into creamy remoulade or sweet chili sauce for a whole new experience that sets it apart from typical calamari rings or tentacles. Last but not least, cap your serving of steak off with other sides. Meats, veggies, and grains all make for a balanced meal together, so we suggest serving your calamari steak with a side of potatoes served any way you'd like, and some grilled asparagus or garlic green beans. And with that, you transform calamari from a simple and delicious appetizer into a full and filling meal.