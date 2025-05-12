Fried Calamari Gets A Main Course Makeover With This Preparation Method

If you've ever asked what part of the squid is used for calamari, wonder no more: The tentacles and mantle are the most common pieces used, with the latter forming the typical rings you can often find at restaurants. But did you know that you can actually leave that mantle piece whole and use it as one big chunk of meat better suited for a main course than an appetizer? This calamari steak is a delicious and unique way to serve your squid, and it starts at your local fishmonger. Everything tastes better fresh, of course, but if preparing a raw squid yourself seems a bit too daunting, you can also find whole calamari at grocery chains like Safeway.

As for the preparation, beginner cooks who have never worked with calamari before may want to look for frozen calamari steaks at some grocery stores. This makes preparation super simple, since you don't have to clean or cut the squid yourself. You can do it in several ways. For one, simply score your squid on both sides, dress it in your sauce of choice, and pan sear it for a couple of minutes on each side. If you love the breading on calamari, you can also bread your calamari steak in a similar way. You just want to treat it more like chicken breast, setting up a breading station and dipping your meat into flour first, then egg, and then your panko to ensure everything stays bound together when you pan fry it in oil. And easy as that, you have yourself a calamari steak dinner.