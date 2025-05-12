The Nutty Trick Bakers Swear By For Store-Bought Sugar Cookie Dough

Choosing the right nut is key here. Pecans would work well with the natural sweetness and distinctive flavor, just make sure you know how long to oven-roast pecans for toasty perfection. Walnuts, on the other hand, could bring a slightly more bitter note, while pistachios are a good idea to add some color and butteriness to the cookies, and almonds have a bit more of a milder nuttiness. You can also use this opportunity to combine different cookie nut variations, such as a pecan-walnut or a pistachio-almond combo. If you want to intensify their flavor, lightly toast the nuts in a dry skillet over medium heat before you chop them, and then let them cool thoroughly prior to rolling your dough in them. And if you're tight on time, your microwave might be the secret to perfectly roasted nuts.

The nut technique works well with classic sugar cookie dough, but once you've mastered that, you may want to move on to other types of cookie dough, including chocolate chip and peanut butter which would taste fantastic with a nutter exterior. We only recommend that you be cautious with nuts with high oil content, like macadamias, when using this method, as this could affect how the cookies spread.

Then, finally, for an extra touch, press a few whole nuts into the tops of cookies right after baking while they're still warm and pliable, which will adorn the cookie while alerting guests with allergies as to what the cookies contain. So now you have this new cookie upgrade, it's time to go nuts.