Is There A Best Day Of The Week To Eat At A Restaurant?

Is there really a best day of the week to eat at a restaurant? The short answer is yes, but what day to choose all depends on what experience you're looking for. Some of us might be willing to wait in a long line for a table to revel in the atmosphere of a bustling restaurant, while others prefer a more relaxing and intimate night on the town. No matter what type of diner you are, there's a best day of the week for you to dine out.

Fridays and Saturdays are two of the most common days for going out and grabbing a meal. Work's out for most, and restaurants everywhere are busy with hungry customers excited to kick off the weekend with a good meal. Restaurants are typically fully staffed on these days in anticipation of the crowds, and top staff members are usually working. For all of those reasons, Friday and Saturday are ideal days for social butterflies to go out. Still, you might experience a longer wait for a table if a restaurant isn't at the top of its game, so patience is a great trait to have in your back pocket on these days. To avoid serious delays, we suggest cinching a reservation before dinner.