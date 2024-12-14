Why Chicken Caesar Salad Was A Red Flag To Anthony Bourdain
The chicken Caesar salad has long popped up on all sorts of restaurant menus, even when it doesn't quite make sense for it to be there. People on a diet might flock to this option as it has a reputation for being healthier than some other menu items. Or perhaps restaurant Caesar salads just taste better than what you make at home. It's easy to see the flavor appeal of grilled chicken with fresh greens and a dressing — it certainly feels balanced. But some critics aren't impressed with the chicken Caesar, and Anthony Bourdain was one of them.
He wasn't shy of a harsh critique, which is what made him a force in the food and entertainment worlds. In an interview with First We Feast, Bourdain commented, "Look, if you see a chicken Caesar on the menu, you know that somebody's made compromises. They didn't put that up there because they love chicken Caesar; they put that up there because they know it'll sell." There might be some truth to Bourdain's observation, but it's not because a chicken Caesar salad is bad, rather, it's just unoriginal.
Critiques of the chicken Caesar salad
The reason some critics don't love the chicken Caesar could be because it's sold everywhere with little variation. The chicken is usually plain (and sometimes rather dry) grilled chicken. A Caesar salad is a defined dish with a specific preparation, and the original Caesar salad didn't contain chicken at all, which could be a point of ire for recipe purists. The dish's predictability is what makes it a safe choice for consumers who might be hesitant to try uncertain foods. However, predictability is something chefs might find boring if they're trying to craft innovative experiences for their customers.
In the interview with First We Feast, Anthony Bourdain suggested that a menu should have a personality that reflects the chef or restaurateur, rather than try to be everything for everybody. Spoken like a true artist: You can't please everyone. Of course, there's no shame in loving a chicken Caesar salad for dinner. But if it doesn't seem like it fits the vibe of where you're dining, then you may be missing out on an opportunity to try something new and possibly even better. Be sure to think twice before ordering this food at a fancy restaurant.