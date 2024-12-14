Why Chicken Caesar Salad Was A Red Flag To Anthony Bourdain

The chicken Caesar salad has long popped up on all sorts of restaurant menus, even when it doesn't quite make sense for it to be there. People on a diet might flock to this option as it has a reputation for being healthier than some other menu items. Or perhaps restaurant Caesar salads just taste better than what you make at home. It's easy to see the flavor appeal of grilled chicken with fresh greens and a dressing — it certainly feels balanced. But some critics aren't impressed with the chicken Caesar, and Anthony Bourdain was one of them.

He wasn't shy of a harsh critique, which is what made him a force in the food and entertainment worlds. In an interview with First We Feast, Bourdain commented, "Look, if you see a chicken Caesar on the menu, you know that somebody's made compromises. They didn't put that up there because they love chicken Caesar; they put that up there because they know it'll sell." There might be some truth to Bourdain's observation, but it's not because a chicken Caesar salad is bad, rather, it's just unoriginal.