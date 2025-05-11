The One La Croix Flavor You Should Honestly Avoid At All Costs
Choosing a La Croix sparkling water can be tough. Sorting through the staggering number of colorfully designed cans can leave you wondering if you're making the right selection. After all, it's not like you can try all of the brand's flavors at once to see for yourself. Luckily, Chowhound ranked 15 La Croix flavors from worst to best to help you decide not only the best flavors to target but perhaps even more importantly, which ones to avoid.
Taking the unenvied position as the worst La Croix flavor is tangerine. While La Croix seltzers, much like tonic water, can be used on their own or in cocktails, you're advised against selecting La Croix tangerine for this or any other use. While flavored seltzers are never meant to boast intense flavors, the reviewer was still left wanting in this department. Perhaps what plummeted this flavor to last place was the aftertaste, described as unpleasantly sour while lacking in citrusy qualities. With over a dozen more flavors to choose from, it's probably in your best interest to leave this one on the shelf.
What to look for in a La Croix beverage
La Croix's tangerine may have come up short in our ranking, but that doesn't mean you should write off the other flavors. A few key criteria emerged for how best to rank these options. Factors like the aroma of the seltzer took precedence by virtue of being many people's first impression of the beverage (something that tangerine had going for it, actually). Obviously, taste was the deciding factor, with a particular focus on how "full" these unsweetened drinks tasted and whether there was an unpleasant aftertaste.
With these criteria in mind, tangerine paled in comparison to beach plum, the absolute best La Croix flavor of the bunch. With a sweet and fruity scent and some profound berry and stone fruit flavors, this variety checked all the boxes that tangerine missed. So, if fullness of flavor is a priority when choosing your seltzer (and why wouldn't it be?), then we definitely recommend this one over tangerine.