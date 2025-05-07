This Summery La Croix Flavor Is The Absolute Best We Tried

The vast array of sparkling water brands out there makes browsing the drink aisle fun, but it's difficult to settle on just one to stock your fridge with. With most brands offering upwards of a dozen flavors, the options only get more overwhelming by the day. In times like these, it's best to go with some of the most popular picks. After all, it's hard to go wrong with the most crowd-pleasing choice. In the sparkling water category, there's perhaps no brand as established as La Croix. To help us all choose the best flavors from this brand, we sat down and ranked 15 La Croix drink flavors. Our favorite flavor from the lineup is the summery Beach Plum.

While we are fans of many of La Croix's bright flavors, this well-rounded option stood apart. The drink smelled deliciously fruity and sweet when we first cracked it open, and the flavor was just as good. The taste offered notes of plum and berries across the spectrum, and that sweet aftertaste lingered pleasantly on the tongue. While other flavored waters morph after that initial sip, the deep stone fruit flavor stuck around here and kept us reaching for the can again and again. It actually reminded us of another popular beverage: Diet Dr Pepper. While the 23 flavors in Dr Pepper are a mystery, it has strong notes of cherry, orange, plum, and citrus, which can also be found in a can of Beach Plum La Croix.