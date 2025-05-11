Mixing Sweet Baby Ray's With This Creamy Condiment Is A True Gamechanger

Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue Sauce is a beloved food in America, second only to perhaps ranch. We take great pride in smothering as many foods as possible in ranch. Plenty of people claim that ranch makes everything better, and while how vehemently you agree may vary, ranch does pair beautifully with everything from salads and sandwiches to barbecued meats. In fact, ranch and barbecue sauce complement each other in perfect harmony. Mix Sweet Baby Ray's Original Barbecue Sauce with a good ranch and you'll be seeing the light, too. It's easy: Just whisk together equal parts Sweet Baby Ray's and your favorite ranch (and we've taken some of the work out for you by ranking the best and worst store-bought ranch you can buy) and use it as a brand new sauce.

Ranch and BBQ sauce work well together because of the flavor contrast. Ranch is usually fresh, creamy, a little zesty, and overall light in flavor. Meanwhile, barbecue sauce is usually rich, deep, savory, and tangy. When paired together, the ranch cuts through some of that heaviness, while the BBQ sauce provides nuance and depth of flavor that ranch alone just can't reach. It's a win-win combo and a versatile one to boot.