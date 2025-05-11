This Air Fryer Frozen Waffle Hack Gets A Crispy, Mexican-Inspired Dessert On The Table In Less Than 10 Minutes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Next time you're in the mood for fried dough, break out the air fryer and a few ready-to-eat waffles from the freezer. Then, prepare to indulge in a snack that'll transport you to the streets of Mexico and every American county fair or festival you've ever attended. You're going to turn frozen waffles into churros, those cinnamon and sugar-coated strips of fried dough iconic of Latin and South America, and popular in countries like Philippines and South Korea as well. And with this hack, you don't have to worry about a deep fryer, piper, or searching the fridge for your carton of eggs.

Churros are traditionally made with a dense, flour-based dough piped into the shape of oversized fries and deep-fried (though you can make crispy churros without frying them in oil, too). Frozen waffles and churro dough are both made with similar ingredients — flour, butter, salt, eggs, and water — and the grid-like pockets in frozen waffles provide a texture that mimics the ridges in traditional churros. The waffles will develop the same, churro-like texture when you cut them into strips and cook them in the air fryer, meaning you can ditch the whole dough-making, deep-frying process altogether. They taste almost the same and have a similar texture, and they're just as dippable as traditional churros.