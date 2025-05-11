The Unexpected Hack That Uses Science To Thicken Runny Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is meant to be thick and sticky. So when you get one of those jars that's a bit runny, you can't help but wonder if something is wrong with it. And when you buy or make a jar of all-natural peanut butter, meaning it doesn't contain any of the fully hydrogenated oils that manufacturers add to keep it thick and creamy, the problem gets even worse.

As it turns out, the runny peanut butter problem isn't an issue of buying the right brand (though there are brands some you will probably want to avoid for other reasons). It's actually caused by a lack of those hydrogenated oils, which work as emulsifiers and keep the paste from separating and turning watery. But rather than toss the runny peanut butter and buy a different jar, there is actually an incredibly easy way to thicken it using a basic ingredient every kitchen has: water. Sounds counterintuitive, right? We usually turn to water when food is too thick. As it turns out, adding water to peanut butter is a simple hack that works like a charm, and it's totally rooted in science.

Think of your mouth as a science lab: It's full of moisture, and peanut butter is full of globular proteins that are released when the legumes are crushed during production. When those proteins come into contact with moisture (in this case, saliva) and agitation occurs (in this case, chewing), the globular proteins are activated and begin to swell, which thickens the paste. When you add water to thin peanut butter and stir it up, you're creating the same effect, resulting in a thicker, stronger spread that sticks to things like bread and crackers rather than sliding right off.