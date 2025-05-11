This Simple Fridge Mistake Is Probably Causing You To Waste Food

There's few things worse, especially for a frugal foodie, than opening the produce drawer or a tupperware at the back of the fridge to find food that's gone moldy, slimy, or dried up. If the staggering stat that nearly half of all food in the United States ends up in a landfill isn't enough to motivate you to cut down on waste, current prices at the grocery store probably are. After all, no one wants to shell out their hard earned coin on groceries, just to end up tossing them — but it happens, frequently, despite our best intentions.

One simple daily step can be the game changer — and that's giving the contents of your fridge a quick scan, every single day, to catch foods on the brink of turning. Look for foods like produce, milk, that half can of coconut milk, or that leftover soup and either use up or freeze anything that's clearly on borrowed time, before it's too late.

Keep an eye out for signs like nearing expiration dates or early signs of decay like a few soggy spinach leaves — but never try to freeze food that's clearly already turned. Anything moldy, sour smelling, or slimy is probably too far gone to save — and you're always better safe than sorry. Consider habit-stacking this fridge scan onto another daily task — give your foods a once-over as part of your nightly kitchen cleanup or while your coffee brews.