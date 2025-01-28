What's The Best Way To Freeze Chicken Broth?

Chicken broth, which is different from chicken stock, is one ingredient you should always have on hand. It can be used in many different ways, from making delicious soups and hearty rice dishes to savory mashed potatoes and restaurant-quality pasta. Unfortunately, chicken broth doesn't last long when you make it fresh or once a store-bought container is opened. It will keep in the refrigerator for only three to four days before going off. However, if you store your broth in the freezer, you can keep it fresh much longer.

In the freezer, chicken broth will stay fresh for up to three months, giving you the perfect excuse to make a huge homemade batch so you always have some on hand when you need it. Now, the best way to freeze your broth is by using either ice cube trays or muffin tins. This allows you to create pre-portioned cubes that you can easily grab without having to thaw the whole batch when you might not need it. Plus, liquid expands as it freezes, which could potentially break a plastic container that's overfilled, or cause a glass one to explode. Freezing broth this way can prevent such incidents.

Once the broth is frozen, you can transfer these cubes or muffins in either a bag or an airtight container, depending on what's easiest for you. Alternatively, you can freeze individual cups of broth in Ziplock bags and let them freeze flat. Then, you can store them vertically, which is a great way to get more space out of your freezer.