What's The Best Way To Freeze Chicken Broth?
Chicken broth, which is different from chicken stock, is one ingredient you should always have on hand. It can be used in many different ways, from making delicious soups and hearty rice dishes to savory mashed potatoes and restaurant-quality pasta. Unfortunately, chicken broth doesn't last long when you make it fresh or once a store-bought container is opened. It will keep in the refrigerator for only three to four days before going off. However, if you store your broth in the freezer, you can keep it fresh much longer.
In the freezer, chicken broth will stay fresh for up to three months, giving you the perfect excuse to make a huge homemade batch so you always have some on hand when you need it. Now, the best way to freeze your broth is by using either ice cube trays or muffin tins. This allows you to create pre-portioned cubes that you can easily grab without having to thaw the whole batch when you might not need it. Plus, liquid expands as it freezes, which could potentially break a plastic container that's overfilled, or cause a glass one to explode. Freezing broth this way can prevent such incidents.
Once the broth is frozen, you can transfer these cubes or muffins in either a bag or an airtight container, depending on what's easiest for you. Alternatively, you can freeze individual cups of broth in Ziplock bags and let them freeze flat. Then, you can store them vertically, which is a great way to get more space out of your freezer.
Don't put hot chicken broth in the freezer
If you're going to be freezing chicken broth, there are a few things you need to know before you start. Firstly, while it might be tempting, never put chicken broth into the freezer when it's still hot. Although it will eventually freeze, the heat from the broth can start defrosting the food around it. This can allow bacteria to start growing if the food is kept too warm for too long. Plus, this thawing and refreezing is a great way to invite signs of freezer burn. However, you can divide the broth into small containers and put them into the fridge to cool down. The broth will cool much faster in small portions, and it is considered much safer to cool foods in the fridge.
Once you have your broth cooled down, you can decide how you want to potion it for freezing. While the best method is to use ice trays or muffin tins for portioning, if storing the broth in freezer-safe containers or flattened Ziplock bags works better for you, go for it! Just consider how you'll be using the broth in the future and how much you'll reasonably need at one time. Oh, and make sure to date your containers.
When you need your broth, it can be either thawed overnight in the fridge or added directly to a pot and heated up when the urge to make some comforting matzo ball soup strikes. It doesn't get much easier than that!