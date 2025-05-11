This Midwestern College Town Has A Surprisingly Robust Food Scene
Attention foodies: Madison, Wisconsin — the state's capital and home to the University of Wisconsin — is not to be overlooked. The quaint college town's restaurants and chefs have picked up numerous James Beard Award nominations and wins over since the late '90s. If you aren't privy, being recognized by the prestigious James Beard Foundation is akin to getting an Oscar nod in the film industry. In the culinary world, it's essentially the ultimate achievement. Another testament to the small city's thriving restaurant scene is that Bravo's "Top Chef" filmed its 21st season in Madison in 2024.
While Wisconsin as a whole is renowned for its cheese production, the state's capital has more to offer in the way of variety, with delicious farm-to-table options for even vegans to enjoy. Yes, there is definitely some incredible cheese to be had in Madison, but you'll also find a ton of great plant-based dishes. From vegan burgers to enormous spring rolls and decadent pasta dishes, there's something for everybody to snack on. The possibilities are endless with institutions like Mickie's Dairies Bar for breakfast, bold pizza slices at Ian's, and mouth-watering hoagies at Casetta Kitchen & Counter.
Madison restaurants to know
No matter your taste, you're bound to find a bite to satisfy your palate in Madison. For French-inspired cuisine, there's fining dining at L'Etoile, who's owner and chef Tory Miller won the James Beard Foundation's Best Chef: Midwest award twice. Then there's Sardine, a more wallet-friendly joint serving French fare, plus tasty cocktails and hot dogs from a former warehouse with lakefront views. If you're a fan of modern, Asian-infused dishes, look no further than Ahan. Serving drunken noodles, curries, pho, and more in a cozy setting, the popular eatery's chefs Jamie and Chuckie Brown-Soukaseume were James Beard Best Chef: Midwest semifinalists for 2025.
For produce-centered eats and a sublime bar, there's no going wrong with Mint Mark. Its chef Sean Pharr was a Best Chef: Midwest finalist in 2024. Standouts on the menu include the chicken fried catfish, deviled eggs, cauliflower, and pierogi (and this is the difference between pierogi and ravioli). Craving Italian food? You're going to want to head on over to Osteria Papavero, another James Beard-nominated haunt, for indulgent pastas and the like. All of the aforementioned hot spots pride themselves on utilizing locally sourced ingredients to bring their classic and creative dishes to life. Madison, Wisconsin, is just one of the college towns in the United States known for their food.