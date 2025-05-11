This Midwestern College Town Has A Surprisingly Robust Food Scene

Attention foodies: Madison, Wisconsin — the state's capital and home to the University of Wisconsin — is not to be overlooked. The quaint college town's restaurants and chefs have picked up numerous James Beard Award nominations and wins over since the late '90s. If you aren't privy, being recognized by the prestigious James Beard Foundation is akin to getting an Oscar nod in the film industry. In the culinary world, it's essentially the ultimate achievement. Another testament to the small city's thriving restaurant scene is that Bravo's "Top Chef" filmed its 21st season in Madison in 2024.

While Wisconsin as a whole is renowned for its cheese production, the state's capital has more to offer in the way of variety, with delicious farm-to-table options for even vegans to enjoy. Yes, there is definitely some incredible cheese to be had in Madison, but you'll also find a ton of great plant-based dishes. From vegan burgers to enormous spring rolls and decadent pasta dishes, there's something for everybody to snack on. The possibilities are endless with institutions like Mickie's Dairies Bar for breakfast, bold pizza slices at Ian's, and mouth-watering hoagies at Casetta Kitchen & Counter.