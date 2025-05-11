Bobby Flay Loves The Morning Buns From This California Bakery

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is known making for American dishes with Southwestern and Mediterranean twists, such as nachos with shredded Brussels sprouts. He's not exactly lauded for his baking skills, as Ina Garten or Giada De Laurentiis are, but that's not to say he doesn't enjoy a sweet treat every once in awhile. Flay's favorite chocolate bar is Fran's coconut gold bars, and when it comes to baked goods, he loves to sink his teeth into morning buns from Tartine Bakery.

Although born and raised a New Yorker, Flay shared incredibly high praise for this California bakery in a recent Instagram post: "If you know me, you know that this is one of my favorite bakeries in the world." When he stops by the bakery, his go-to order are the morning buns, which are made from croissant dough infused with cinnamon, sugar, and orange zest. Instead of forming into a familiar crescent, the dough is rolled out and shaped into buns with a spiral — think cinnamon rolls with a croissant-like texture. As Flay describes, "They're caramelized crispy on the outside and buttery smooth on the inside."

The morning bun recipe sounds undeniably delicious, but it's also Tartine Bakery's commitment to quality ingredients that elevates its baked goods and breads. The bakery uses freshly milled flour that contains the germ, oils, and bran to preserve the grain's full flavor and nutrition.