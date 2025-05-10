Is A Margarita On The Rocks Stronger Than Frozen?

Sip on a perfect margarita recipe, and this cocktail's iconic status is easy to understand. From its hazy origins nearly a century prior, the drink has evolved into several interpretations, with a serving on the rocks or frozen becoming the two most widespread versions. Whichever mode you prefer, you'll receive that tantalizing mix of sweet and sour flavors underlaid with tequila's bite. Yet perhaps you're curious which iteration is stronger, packing in more booze per serving.

Well, the question is a surprisingly tricky one. Of course, there's deviation among margarita recipes; a bartender might employ a different ratio. Classically, both recipes employ twice as much tequila as orange liqueur, meaning that when compared side by side, the pure amount of alcohol in each glass is theoretically the same.

So really, the strength focuses less on the tequila, but rather a less centerpiece ingredient: Ice. Its shape, combined with how fast you're drinking the cocktail, impact the resultant strength. A margarita served on the rocks comes with big chunks of ice, perhaps even just one large piece. Meanwhile, a frozen margarita comprises a sea of tiny ice crystals, which make the drinking experience so delightful. The big ice piece takes substantially longer to melt, thereby diluting the cocktail less, and making each sip stronger in alcohol concentration.