Is A Margarita On The Rocks Stronger Than Frozen?
Sip on a perfect margarita recipe, and this cocktail's iconic status is easy to understand. From its hazy origins nearly a century prior, the drink has evolved into several interpretations, with a serving on the rocks or frozen becoming the two most widespread versions. Whichever mode you prefer, you'll receive that tantalizing mix of sweet and sour flavors underlaid with tequila's bite. Yet perhaps you're curious which iteration is stronger, packing in more booze per serving.
Well, the question is a surprisingly tricky one. Of course, there's deviation among margarita recipes; a bartender might employ a different ratio. Classically, both recipes employ twice as much tequila as orange liqueur, meaning that when compared side by side, the pure amount of alcohol in each glass is theoretically the same.
So really, the strength focuses less on the tequila, but rather a less centerpiece ingredient: Ice. Its shape, combined with how fast you're drinking the cocktail, impact the resultant strength. A margarita served on the rocks comes with big chunks of ice, perhaps even just one large piece. Meanwhile, a frozen margarita comprises a sea of tiny ice crystals, which make the drinking experience so delightful. The big ice piece takes substantially longer to melt, thereby diluting the cocktail less, and making each sip stronger in alcohol concentration.
The size of the ice affects margarita strength
Even purely in the sensory experience, the ice in a margarita makes a big difference. Especially when dispensed out of the original margarita machine, the tiny ice structure contributes to a much more cold-tasting drink. The frigid sensations — combined with the greater quantity of frozen water in each sip — creates a less boozy margarita. Yet, when you're enjoying a shaken marg, there's less dilution between booze and ice, thereby translating to less water and a higher concentration of alcohol. For this reason, the on the rocks template also better conveys the spirit's flavor; there's less ice shielding its palate. So use this build to showcase the best tequilas for the ultimate margarita.
Now, say you were feeling extra thirsty, and consumed every bit of water in both a frozen and on the rocks margarita. Or maybe you waited for the cocktails to melt completely, and then imbibed. Either way, you would ingest the same amount of water and alcohol, meaning the strengths of each respective marg are the same. So take note that it's not in the ingredient ratios, but rather the consumption process.
Most drinkers prefer to finish margaritas before they water down. And bartenders work to this; it's why a drink served on the rocks typically comes in a smaller glass. It's an intensified format to enjoy that same delicious mix of tequila, orange liqueur, agave, and lime.