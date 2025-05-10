Bourbon Is The Ingredient Swap Your Chili Has Been Looking For
Chili is a bold dish that calls for bold ingredients. That's why, for a better chili, you should consider an ingredient swap. Stock is an essential ingredient in this hearty meal. It gives chili its umami taste that keeps family and friends shoveling it into their mouths. But to truly elevate that taste, you may want to swap out some of the stock for a little bourbon. Bourbon is a type of whiskey made from corn — at least mostly — along with water and yeast. It is aged in charred oak barrels which gives it a smoky, complex flavor.
But before you grab that bottle of Maker's Mark or Jack Daniel's, remember that this is a strong alcohol. Do not dump the entire bottle into your pot. Instead, start with a quarter cup and work your way to a half cup of this amber courage. How do you add it? You can use it to deglaze the pan when you brown your meat, mirepoix, aromatics, and herbs. This will give your chili a depth of flavor, but it will also allow some of the alcohol to cook off so it doesn't have an overwhelming boozing taste. This is a perfect use for those bottom shelf bourbons that are worth buying.
Use bourbon as a finisher
If you prefer a bolder taste that is less kid-friendly, use bourbon to finish your chili. Give each bowl a splash upon serving. This will not only sweeten your chili, but it each delicious spoonful will allow eaters to experience the caramel, vanilla, clove, and warm oak notes synonymous with this spirit. It is also a good reason to use your higher-end bottles from your liquor cabinet. Your mouth will be able to feel the full effects of all its tasting notes in a different yet enjoyable manner.
What types of chili does this swap work best with? The flavor of a sweet, meat-rich chili can be especially amplified by this alcohol, not to mention, it will help balance the acidity of tomatoes. But don't limit yourself to traditional recipes. Add it to an easy slow cooker spicy turkey chili for a touch of sweetness, but also to enhance and offset those heat-inducing spices that make your nose run. For those who prefer a meatless version of this meal, a basic three-bean vegetarian chili is the perfect canvas for bourbon to showcase those complex layers of flavor and bring out the natural sugars in the veggies.