Bourbon Is The Ingredient Swap Your Chili Has Been Looking For

Chili is a bold dish that calls for bold ingredients. That's why, for a better chili, you should consider an ingredient swap. Stock is an essential ingredient in this hearty meal. It gives chili its umami taste that keeps family and friends shoveling it into their mouths. But to truly elevate that taste, you may want to swap out some of the stock for a little bourbon. Bourbon is a type of whiskey made from corn — at least mostly — along with water and yeast. It is aged in charred oak barrels which gives it a smoky, complex flavor.

But before you grab that bottle of Maker's Mark or Jack Daniel's, remember that this is a strong alcohol. Do not dump the entire bottle into your pot. Instead, start with a quarter cup and work your way to a half cup of this amber courage. How do you add it? You can use it to deglaze the pan when you brown your meat, mirepoix, aromatics, and herbs. This will give your chili a depth of flavor, but it will also allow some of the alcohol to cook off so it doesn't have an overwhelming boozing taste. This is a perfect use for those bottom shelf bourbons that are worth buying.