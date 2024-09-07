Ingredient Swaps That Will Transform Your Chili

Chili is a dish that inspires endless creativity in the kitchen. At its core, the dish is a hearty blend of meat, peppers, beans, tomatoes, and spices. But within this framework lies an opportunity to explore new flavors and textures. "Enhancing the flavor of chili is a balancing act of salty, sweet, spicy, acidic, and umami," explains John Rice, executive chef of Wicked Weed Brewing. For those who love to experiment, there are countless ways to tweak these elements for a chili that's uniquely yours.

Advertisement

Of course, some ingredients are pretty non-negotiable, at least to certain chefs out there. "My one die-hard rule of thumb is to always use onions and garlic," says Chris Stewart, owner and executive chef at The Glass Onion. While not everyone feels the same as Stewart, these ingredients can indeed provide a deep, savory base that is hard to replace. Still, with or without them, there's plenty of room to play.

Whether you're looking to make your chili smokier, sweeter, or entirely meatless, a few strategic substitutions can take your recipe from ordinary to extraordinary. In this article, we'll explore some fresh and exciting chef-approved ingredient swaps that can truly transform your chili, so you can easily switch up your tried-and-true recipe from time to time.

Advertisement