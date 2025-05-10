How To Give Plantains A Sweet Boozy Twist With Tequila

Fried plantains are an iconic island-style snack, a dippable appetizer served alongside a perfect Cuban sandwich, or with rice, beans, and fresh ceviche. They're popular in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Southeast Asia as well, where they're chopped or sliced and then oven-baked, fried, or flambéed (like bananas foster) until they're crispy on the outside and mushy, almost pudding-like on the inside.

Sometimes chefs boost the sweetness of plantains by drenching them in honey before throwing 'em in the oven. Others roll them in brown sugar, maple syrup, citrus zest, and maybe a bit of cinnamon before cooking. And cookbook author Yvette Marquez douses her fried plantains in tequila for a decadent-tasting snack with a kick.

Marquez gave us some great ideas when we spoke with her about 11 creative ways to use tequila in desserts, and her recipe for fried plantains was one of them. Tequila shows up in the finishing steps of her recipe, after ripe plantains have been coated in brown sugar and sautéed until they are caramelized. Then, Marquez glazes her fried plantains with a honey-tequila sauce that enhances all the fruity, sweet flavors, including the telltale, almost custard-like taste of caramelized ripe plantain.